Zimbabwe’s Stalk Destruction Reprieve Expires

To protect next year’s tobacco crop from pests and disease, Zimbabwe’s Department of Research and Specialist Services (DR&SS) said it will be cracking down on farmers who still haven’t destroyed the stalks and roots from this year’s crop. Because of the late start to the season, the department gave farmers a three-week reprieve that ended June 5.

“In the event of non-compliance, some fines [$100 per hectare) are imposed as per regulations,” said Dr. Dumisani Kutywayo, chief director of the DR&SS. “A second or subsequent conviction will attract a fine not exceeding $200 for each hectare or part thereof in respect of which the offense is committed, or imprisonment for a period not exceeding two years or both fine and imprisonment.”

The director said all growers were required to adhere to all other dates to prevent the carryover of pests and diseases, however, those who are not able to meet this stipulated deadline are requested to apply for an extension to keep their tobacco in the fields.

Figures from Zimbabwe’s National Statistics Agency show that tobacco export earnings rose from US$1.3 billion in 2023 to US$1.43 billion last year, with 2025 expected to be even better.