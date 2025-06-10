Riot Labs Introduces Five Limited-Edition Flavors

E-liquid producer Riot Labs unveiled five limited-edition flavors for its premium Bar EDTN e-liquid range. Joining the 40-strong range of premium Bar EDTN e-liquids, the limited-edition flavors are Black Grape Glacier, Pink Razz Citrus, Blueberry Acai Cooler, Apple Lime Chill, and Strawberry Melon Cooler. The new flavors also contain a hint of mint.

“We spent all our budget on creating the best flavors imaginable for the limited edition range, leaving us nothing leftover for the marketing budget,” said Andy Dunn, marketing manager for Riot Labs. “So, excuse the unfinished ads, we’ll let the flavors do the talking!”

All flavors are available in four nicotine strengths including 0mg, 5mg, 10mg and 20mg, from a starting price of £3.99.