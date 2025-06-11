Cigar Associations Team to Commission Study on Tax Cap Policies

Today (June 10), the Premium Cigar Association (PCA) and the Cigar Association of America (CAA) announced they are collaborating on a national study of cigar tax cap policies enacted and planned throughout the nation. The PCA and CAA have commissioned Goss & Associates, led by Dr. Ernie Goss, who serves as chair in regional economics at Creighton University, to undertake the study. Goss has published more than 100 studies on economic forecasting and on statistical analysis of business and economic trends.

“This is a first-of-its-kind study that should produce a historic perspective on cigar tax policy, coupled with an analysis that charts a path forward in the states,” PCA executive director Joshua Habursky said. “Having a study produced by an economist of Dr. Goss’s acclaim is a testament to how serious PCA and CAA are on this pressing issue as we initiate this project.”

The study will evaluate the effectiveness of cigar tax caps as a matter of state policy and the direct and indirect economic impact of premium cigars for each state, including local, state, and federal taxes.

“Since 1977, the CAA economic and statistics program has provided actionable insights to support industry advocacy,” CAA president Scott Pearce said. “Currently, we find ourselves having to defend existing tax caps, as well as working to advance new cap bills, in addition to addressing reform of statutes in some states. And in this regard, research and substantiated data are the number one requests of state legislatures. CAA is excited to be partnering with PCA to further progress our advocacy with this new study.”

The study results are expected to be released in 2025.