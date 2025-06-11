Dutch Foundation Threatens SnapChat Over Vape Marketing

Dutch anti-smoking foundation Stichting Rookpreventie Jeugd is threatening legal action against social media giant SnapChat, accusing the platform of facilitating the illegal sale of vapes to minors. The foundation imposed a two-week deadline to take action before it files a formal complaint with the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) and the European Commission, potentially triggering regulatory intervention.

Despite a national ban on flavored vapes implemented over a year ago, such products continue to circulate online, including on SnapChat.

“SnapChat is the place for vape dealers to reach teens, children tell us,” said Dr. Daniëlle Cohen, a lung pathologist affiliated with the group. “We are seeing a growing number of young people suffering from serious nicotine addiction, with major consequences for their physical and mental health.”

Lawyer Laura van Gijn, representing the foundation, says SnapChat is failing to meet its obligations under the Digital Services Act, which requires platforms to actively monitor and restrict harmful content. “If SnapChat can recognize and remove nude images, it can certainly exclude the promotion of vapes,” she told Dutch broadcaster NOS.