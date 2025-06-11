General Files Latest Appeal in Ongoing Cohiba Case

General Cigar Co. filed a notice of appeal in General Cigar Company, Inc. v. Empresa Cubana del Tabaco, D.B.A. Cubatabaco, last week, a lawsuit over the trademark of the Cohiba name in the U.S. that began in 1997. The May decision by Judge Leonie Brinkema would allow the TTAB to cancel General’s U.S. Cohiba trademarks, according to Halfwheel.

“We are of course disappointed by this decision, but we and our advisors will now study the ruling closely and of course consider the opportunity to appeal to the US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit,” said Régis Broersma, chief commercial officer of STG, owner of General Cigar Co., in a press release following last month’s ruling. “Our federal trademark registrations which are the subject of the dispute, would remain valid and enforceable during a pending appeal. We expect the long dispute to continue before the courts.”

Broersma indicated General would file an appeal, which it now has. The appeal is listed as a restricted entry in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit’s electronic filing system. No product changes for either company are expected anytime soon.