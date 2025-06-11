Industry-First ‘Assured Advice’ on Nicotine Pouch Packaging Published

Arcus Compliance Limited, a leading UK regulatory consultancy, today (June 11) published the first ever Assured Advice on nicotine pouch packaging requirements in England — a major development for businesses operating in the evolving nicotine alternatives market.

Authored by John Donoghue, commercial director at Arcus Compliance, with oversight from Jennifer Harker of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Trading Standards, the guidance provides much-needed regulatory clarity for manufacturers, distributors, and retailers of nicotine pouches.

Assured Advice is available to businesses under Arcus Compliance’s coordinated Primary Authority Partnership (PAP) scheme, representing a critical step toward regulatory certainty in an increasingly scrutinized product category. The advice offers a comprehensive interpretation of: General Product Safety Regulations (GPSR); Great Britain Classification, Labelling and Packaging (CLP) legislation; and PAS 8877:2022 — the British Standards Institution’s guidance for oral nicotine products.

“This document will become the de facto standard for packaging compliance across the UK,” said Shem Baldeosingh, director at the Global Institute for Novel Nicotine (GINN). “GINN members will directly benefit from this excellent resource and leadership.”

Click here to request a copy of Assured Advice.