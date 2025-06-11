Raíces Cubanas Expands into Germany

Raíces Cubanas entered into an exclusive distribution partnership with Vandermarliere Cigar Family (VCF)/Woermann Cigars to expand its line to Germany, with initial shipments to retailers scheduled for June 16. VCF, the parent company of Oliva and J. Cortès, is known for its strong European network and premium cigar portfolio. The move into Germany represents the brand’s first step into international markets.

As part of the expansion, two core product lines will be introduced to the German market: Raíces Clasico, available in Robusto (5 x 50), Toro (6 x 52), and Figurado (5 3/16 x 54); and Raíces C5 Black, offered in Robusto (5 x 52), Toro (6 x 52), and Gordo (6 x 60).

“We are very excited to present the Raíces brand to cigar enthusiasts in Germany,” Ralph Montero, owner of Raíces Cubanas said in a press release. “This is the first step in the expansion of Raíces into cigar markets around the world.”