Report: Black Marketeers Continue to Evolve with Technology

Tobacco smugglers and black marketeers are increasingly using technologies such as social media and drones to deliver cigarettes to smokers in Europe and avoid law enforcers, a report found.

According to the 2024 KPMG study, produced annually and commissioned by Philip Morris Products SA, the illegal networks’ flexible strategies have helped illicit consumption increase 10.8% in the EU from 2023, with criminal groups shifting toward smuggling smaller packages, more often, via budget airlines, railways, and drones. They are also increasingly bypassing physical stores to sell directly to consumers on social media.

The report showed that criminal groups are holding less inventory, which is reflected in a decrease in the size of illicit cigarette seizures as the gangs mitigate their risks and reduce the impact of raids by law enforcers. The more recent change in tactics follows another shift from 2020, when the groups moved production closer to end-markets, partly in response to the pandemic disruption, and also reducing the chance of detection.