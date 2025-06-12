Croatia Adds Taxes to E-Liquids, Ups Them on Tobacco Products

Croatia proposed a new regulation to increase excise taxes on tobacco products and, for the first time, impose a tax on e-cigarette liquids, set to take effect July 1, according to Lider Media.

Under the draft, the specific excise duty on cigarettes will rise from €53.10 to €56.10 per 1,000 cigarettes, and the minimum duty will increase to €124.20. Taxes on fine-cut tobacco, cigars, heated tobacco, and new tobacco products will also go up.

E-liquids, previously untaxed, will now be charged at €0.20 per milliliter.

The government expects to raise an additional €74.7 million, citing both fiscal benefits and public health goals, including reduced smoking rates and compliance with WHO guidelines.

Public consultation is currently underway.