TobaccoReporter logo

EU Weighs Major Tobacco Tax Overhaul

The European Commission is preparing a sweeping reform of the Tobacco Excise Tax Directive (TED), targeting a sharp increase in taxes on traditional cigarettes and rolling tobacco, with more modest hikes planned for alternative products like heated tobacco and e-cigarettes, according to an internal working document seen by Euractiv.

Key Highlights from the Draft Proposal:

  • Cigarette Tax: Proposed increase of 139%, from €90 to €215 per 1,000 units.
  • Rolling Tobacco: Tax hike of 258%, from €60/kg to €215/kg, aligning its burden with cigarettes.
  • Cigars & Cigarillos: Massive proposed increase of 1,090%, to €143/1,000 units or per kg.
  • Shisha/Waterpipe Tobacco: Proposed at €107/kg.
  • Nicotine Pouches: Suggested tax of €143/kg.
  • E-Cigarettes: Tax based on nicotine strength:
    • >15mg/ml: €0.36/ml
    • ≤15mg/ml: €0.12/ml
  • Heated Tobacco:
    • Unit-based: €108/1,000 units
    • Weight-based: €155/kg
    • Roughly 50% lower tax burden compared to cigarettes

Policy Context & Challenges:

  • A 15-country coalition, led by France and the Netherlands, is urging stronger EU-wide tobacco controls, including taxation on emerging nicotine products.
  • The Commission says the current rules are “no longer fit for purpose.”
  • However, changes to the TED require unanimous support from all EU member states — a high bar amid diverging national interests.
  • Italy, Greece, and Romania have objected to treating alternative products (like heated tobacco) the same as combustible cigarettes, citing harm reduction arguments

More posts