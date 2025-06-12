EU Weighs Major Tobacco Tax Overhaul

The European Commission is preparing a sweeping reform of the Tobacco Excise Tax Directive (TED), targeting a sharp increase in taxes on traditional cigarettes and rolling tobacco, with more modest hikes planned for alternative products like heated tobacco and e-cigarettes, according to an internal working document seen by Euractiv.

Key Highlights from the Draft Proposal:

Cigarette Tax : Proposed increase of 139%, from €90 to €215 per 1,000 units.

: Proposed increase of 139%, from €90 to €215 per 1,000 units. Rolling Tobacco : Tax hike of 258%, from €60/kg to €215/kg, aligning its burden with cigarettes.

: Tax hike of 258%, from €60/kg to €215/kg, aligning its burden with cigarettes. Cigars & Cigarillos : Massive proposed increase of 1,090%, to €143/1,000 units or per kg.

: Massive proposed increase of 1,090%, to €143/1,000 units or per kg. Shisha/Waterpipe Tobacco : Proposed at €107/kg.

: Proposed at €107/kg. Nicotine Pouches : Suggested tax of €143/kg.

: Suggested tax of €143/kg. E-Cigarettes : Tax based on nicotine strength: >15mg/ml: €0.36/ml ≤15mg/ml: €0.12/ml

: Tax based on nicotine strength: Heated Tobacco : Unit-based: €108/1,000 units Weight-based: €155/kg Roughly 50% lower tax burden compared to cigarettes

:

Policy Context & Challenges: