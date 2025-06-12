Gran Habano’s Rico Named to PCA Board

Today (June 12), the Premium Cigar Association (PCA) announced the appointment of George Rico of Gran Habano as an associate member on the PCA Board of Directors. The board position opened last week when Max Bichler resigned from his position at Rocky Patel Premium Cigars and the PCA board.

“Per the association by-laws, the current board of directors had the duty to appoint a good-standing member to fill the role,” the PCA said in a statement. “Based on his experience, service on PCA committees, and overall participation and support for the Premium Cigar Association, the board of directors selected George Rico of Gran Habano to serve the remainder of the three-year term from 2025 to 2028.”

Originally from Medellín, Colombia, Rico has worked in the cigar industry for over 28 years and is the founder, along with his father, Guillermo Rico, of Gran Habano Cigars. “He is renowned for his craftsmanship and dedication to producing high-quality, artisanal cigars. In addition to his cigar blending and manufacturing expertise, Rico is a fourth-generation tobacco farmer with operations in countries like Colombia, Nicaragua, and Honduras,” the PCA said.