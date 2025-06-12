Keller & Heckman Offers EPR for Packaging Webinar

Keller and Heckman LLP announced it is broadcasting a complimentary webinar for tobacco and nicotine companies, “EPR for Packaging is Here: What Tobacco & Nicotine Companies Need to Know,” hosted by company partners Azim Chowdhury and Katie Skaggs. Scheduled for June 24 at 11 a.m., the 30-minute event will provide an overview of existing and emerging Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) legislation impacting tobacco and nicotine packaging and the obligations coming due.

As early as July 2025, “producers” of covered products will need to join and pay dues to a “Producer Responsibility Organization” (PRO) as part of states’ EPR programs covering a wide array of packaging. Oregon, for example, will collect dues from producers of packaging starting in July, but it is only one of several states that have adopted EPR programs for packaging, and EPR policies continue to gain momentum around the U.S.

According to Keller & Heckman, tobacco and nicotine companies should know that the new responsibilities created by these schemes – including reporting obligations and fee payments for packaging – may fall directly on them. This webinar intends to catalog the EPR schemes now in place and discuss practical steps that tobacco and nicotine companies can take to comply.

Click here to register.