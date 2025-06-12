PM Korea Introduces New “Cigarette-Type” E-Cig

Philip Morris Korea officially launched its new cigarette-style vaping device “IQOS ILUMA i ONE” on today (June 12), which improves cost-effectiveness for the company. The new product is an entry model for the Illuma i series following the ‘Iqos Illuma i Prime’ and ‘Iluma i’, which were introduced in February. The recommended consumer price is 59,000 won ($43.66).

The iQOS Illuma i One features a compact all-in-one design and intuitive usability. The “Auto Start” function, which automatically starts heating when a dedicated “Tabaco” stick is inserted, and the “Flex Puff” function, which automatically operates so that additional inhalation can be performed up to four times for up to six minutes by analyzing individual usage patterns.

It can be used up to 20 times continuously when fully charged, and it weighs 74 grams.