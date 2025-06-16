Kenyan Officials Pushing Tobacco Packaging Changes

Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Health, Hon. Aden Duale, issued a warning to tobacco manufacturers and distributors, urging full compliance with the country’s new packaging regulations under the Tobacco Control Act. Duale said all tobacco products must display graphic health warnings (GHWs)—including images and pictograms—as stipulated in Section 21 of the Act. The Ministry has granted a nine-month compliance period from the date of gazettment.

“These warnings are not optional. They are a legal requirement designed to educate the public and protect our youth and vulnerable populations from the dangers of tobacco,” said Duale. “Non-compliance will attract the full force of the law.”

The Ministry of Health issued the third set of GHWs last week.