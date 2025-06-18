blu Vapes Help Smokers Cut Down, New Studies Find

New research from Imperial Brands shows that its vape product, blu, is helping adult smokers reduce or quit smoking—even among those who had no plans to stop.

Two behavioral studies tracked smokers who started using blu and found cigarette use dropped by nearly 30% within a week. At a six-month follow-up, up to 40% had significantly reduced or stopped smoking altogether. Flavors played a key role in the switch, with nearly 29% of users preferring fruit flavors, and 60% saying they’d keep using blu because of the flavor options.

“This is potentially very positive news for public health,” said Elizabeth Clarke, Imperial’s Scientific Substantiation Lead.

The findings will be presented at the Global Forum on Nicotine 2025 in Warsaw this week and submitted for academic publication later this year.