Fumot to Launch New Device at WVS Dubai

Fumot announced it will unveil its Ultra T32000 Dual-Flavor Pod System this week at the World Vape Show Dubai. “The Ultra T32000 introduces a revolutionary rotating mouthpiece that allows users to switch between two distinct e-liquid flavors instantly—eliminating the need for multiple devices or pod changes,” the company said in a press release. “The device is designed to enhance convenience, sophistication, and sustainability for adult vapers.”

Additional features include:

  • TPD Compliance: Meets EU safety and quality standards
  • Transparent E-liquid Tank: Easy visibility of remaining liquid
  • Eco-Friendly Battery: Removable and recyclable for reduced waste
  • Generous Capacity: Holds a total of 24mL across dual pods

