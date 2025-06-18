Fumot to Launch New Device at WVS Dubai

Fumot announced it will unveil its Ultra T32000 Dual-Flavor Pod System this week at the World Vape Show Dubai. “The Ultra T32000 introduces a revolutionary rotating mouthpiece that allows users to switch between two distinct e-liquid flavors instantly—eliminating the need for multiple devices or pod changes,” the company said in a press release. “The device is designed to enhance convenience, sophistication, and sustainability for adult vapers.”

Additional features include: