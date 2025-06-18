Philippines Tobacco Trading Still Strong Despite Start of Rainy Season

The Philippines’ National Tobacco Administration (NTA) announced that tobacco trading operations across the nation are continuing uninterrupted despite the start of the rainy season in June. Dr. Giovanni Palabay, NTA–La Union Manager, confirmed that flue-cured Virginia tobacco trading centers in Ilocos will remain open until June 30, with centers including Universal Leaf Philippines, Inc. (ULPI), Trans Manila, Inc., and Continental Leaf Tobacco Philippines, Inc. operational.

“If there is more tobacco available beyond June 30, NTA can coordinate for continued accommodation by the trading centers,” said Palabay. Top prices for high-quality Virginia tobacco have reached P130 ($2.34) per kilo.

There are 59,242 registered tobacco farmers cultivating over 32,500 hectares nationwide. NTA Administrator and CEO Belinda Sanchez said farmers are expected to earn more this season, as trading prices are currently above the government-set floor prices.

Burley and native tobacco trading will continue in Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, and the Cordillera Administrative Region through August 31, with peak prices of P118 ($2.12) for Burley and P175 ($3.15) for native Batek tobacco per kilo.