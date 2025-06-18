Study: Nicotine Pouches “Game-Changer” for Women Quitting Smoking

New research from Smoke Free Sweden reveals oral nicotine pouches are a game-changer in Sweden’s path to becoming the world’s first smoke-free nation – and are driving unprecedented success among women. The report, Power in a Pouch, launched today (June 17) in Strasbourg, shows since their introduction in 2016, tobacco-free pouches have helped to accelerate the decline in smoking for both genders, with a nearly 200% rise in quit rates among women. Sweden’s smoking rate is now 5.3%, just above the 5% smoke-free benchmark. Male lung cancer deaths are 61% below the EU average; total cancer deaths, 34% lower.

“The evidence is crystal clear: nicotine pouches are the most effective way to help smokers – especially women – quit,” said report co-author Dr. Marewa Glover, a behavioral scientist from New Zealand. “Health data and women’s testimonials show pouches are safe, socially acceptable, and fit modern lifestyles. They’re pragmatic, effective, and our best hope for a smoke-free future.”