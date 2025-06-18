Study: Time to Age Tobacco Leaves Shortened

Researchers in China explored how microbial aging affects the flavor quality of flue-cured tobacco and reported that under controlled conditions for 12 months, they were able to replicate results that typically take two to three years to occur naturally.

Bacillus, particularly Bacillus velezensis TB-1, was identified as a key microorganism linked to aroma development during aging.

Using solid-state fermentation, B. velezensis TB-1 was applied to low-grade tobacco leaves, significantly boosting levels of important volatile compounds like 2-methoxy-4-vinylphenol, megastigmatrienone, and 2-methyl-hexanoic acid, which are associated with desirable flavors. Sensory evaluation confirmed improved aroma and taste, demonstrating a promising strategy for enhancing tobacco quality through microbial fermentation.

The initial findings were filed with Frontiers in Microbiology today (June 17), with a formal paper expected to be published soon.