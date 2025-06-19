87% of UK Vapers Purchase Online

Despite the proliferation of brick-and-mortar stores, 87% of UK vapers buy at least some of their products online, according to a survey by Haypp. Convenience was the main reason for 43% of online shoppers, while 38% pointed to better pricing.

Another notable aspect identified by those who vape is the ability to make more informed purchasing decisions when shopping online, with product information immediately available. At brick-and-mortar stores, they said, product information is often limited to simple display advertising or the random knowledge of the staff members working at the time.

“We expect there to be a lot of change in the industry over the next 18 months, so staying aware of new product innovations and the changing needs of vape users is incredibly important, not just for retailers but for policymakers too,” Markus Lindblad, director of Haypp, said. “Vape education is key in the UK right now.

“We recommend retailers focus on providing comprehensive product information, educating consumers, and guiding them towards the alternative product that works for them.”

The 35–44 age group is the most likely to buy vapes online (93%), citing access to information as their main reason. The 55+ group has the highest proportion (34%) of users buying all their vapes online, mainly because it’s cheaper (64%).