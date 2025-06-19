Zimbabwe Tops 300M Kg of Tobacco for First Time

Zimbabwe set a new tobacco production record after more than 300 million kg of leaf was sold since the marketing season opened in March, the country’s Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) said yesterday (June 18). The TIMB confirmed that 2023’s record of 296 kg was topped, and that its total value exceeded $1 billion.

TIMB public affairs officer Chelesani Tsarwe said that while the production milestone reflects resilience and hard work across the value chain, the ideal future is not just about record volumes, but also about increased local processing, enhanced farmer earnings, diversified markets, and environmentally sustainable practices in the tobacco sector.

“This year’s marketing season has been historic,” she said. “We must shift from volume-driven horizontal growth to value-driven growth.”