BAT Bangladesh Forced to Relocate Headquarters

British American Tobacco (BAT) Bangladesh will move its registered office from Mohakhali to Ashulia by mid-July 2025, following a Supreme Court ruling that rejected its appeal to extend the lease on its Mohakhali premises. The company must vacate the site it has leased from the Dhaka Cantonment Board since 1964.

The relocation also involves shutting down BAT’s Dhaka factory, though operations will continue at its Savar, Manikganj, and Kushtia facilities. A spokesperson acknowledged potential disruption but emphasized preparations were in place to minimize the impact and protect shareholder interests. BAT Bangladesh earned Tk9,597 crore in Q1 2025.

The company had been leasing the factory on 30-year terms, with a maximum duration of 90 years. BAT applied for the final renewal, but was denied by the board, which initiated the legal proceedings. Environmental groups had long called for the factory’s relocation, citing pollution concerns.