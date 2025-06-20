Despite Ban, 1-in-9 Brazilian Teens Vape

Despite a national ban on electronic cigarettes, one in nine Brazilian teenagers now uses e-cigarettes, according to a new survey conducted by the Federal University of São Paulo (Unifesp).

The findings, released this week, are part of the Third National Survey on Alcohol and Drugs (Lenad 3), which surveyed around 16,000 people aged 14 and up across Brazil. The results show that e-cigarette use among teens is five times higher than traditional cigarette smoking, indicating a major shift in youth nicotine consumption.

Dr. Clarice Madruga, a professor of psychiatry at Unifesp and the study’s lead author, says that easy online access to e-cigarettes—despite the national prohibition—has fueled the trend.

“We had a major success story with policies that led to a steep decline in smoking,” Madruga said. “But a new challenge has completely disrupted that progress. Today, we’re seeing much higher consumption rates—especially among teenagers—which remain largely invisible.”