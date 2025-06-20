Pakistan to Fund University with Tobacco Levy

Pakistan’s federal government plans to impose a levy on tobacco products to help cover the operational costs of the upcoming Daanish University in Islamabad. The decision was discussed during a project review meeting led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on June 18.

The university is being funded by £190 million returned by the UK in a corruption case, with the new tobacco levy intended to support its ongoing expenses. Bids for design and implementation were recently opened, mainly involving firms from China and Turkiye.

PM Sharif emphasized global education standards, calling for smart boards, e-libraries, and a world-class digital library. He also urged fast-tracking the project and expanding Daanish schools across underserved regions.