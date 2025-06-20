South Australia Shuts Down 5 Stores Under New Tobacco Laws

Five CBD stores have been shut down for selling illicit tobacco and vapes under South Australia’s tough new laws. Four stores received 28-day closure orders, and one was closed for 3 days after raids by the Consumer and Business Services task force. Officials had given stores a grace period but warned that there would be zero tolerance once the laws went into effect on June 5.

The new laws allow for up to 12-month closures and fines ranging from A$700,000 ($455,000) for an individual to A$6.6 million ($4.3 million) for a “large commercial” business. Landlords may also face penalties if they allow illegal sales on their premises.

Since July 1, authorities have seized A$34 million ($22.1 million) in illegal products during over 500 inspections.