U.S. Supreme Court Backs RJR, Broader Legal Challenges to FDA

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled 7–2 in favor of R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company, allowing it to challenge FDA denials of e-cigarette marketing applications in the Fifth Circuit, even though the company is based in North Carolina.

The decision effectively expands who can file lawsuits under the 2009 Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act, now including retailers and trade groups affected by product bans, not just manufacturers. This enables tobacco companies to approach conservative-leaning courts like the Fifth Circuit, which has frequently ruled against FDA vaping restrictions.

The FDA argued that retailers were never meant to be included under the legislation, and that 75% of e-cigarette appeals were being filed in the Fifth Circuit through strategic partnerships with local vape shops and trade groups, undermining consistent enforcement.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett, writing for the majority, said that retailers are “adversely affected” because they lose potential sales or risk penalties by selling unapproved products. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, in dissent, warned the ruling contradicts Congress’s intent, allowing companies to bypass venue restrictions meant to streamline regulation.

The case specifically involved menthol-flavored Vuse vapes, which the FDA had denied for failing to meet public health standards. The ruling now returns the case to the Fifth Circuit for further review.