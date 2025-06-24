22nd Century Announces Major Pinnacle Brand Expansion

22nd Century Group, Inc. expanded its Pinnacle product agreement with a “top-5 convenience store chain,” launching four new SKUs—two of which are low-nicotine VLN cigarettes (Gold and Menthol). These products will be available in 1,700 stores across 27 states, with sales starting late summer to early fall 2025, pending state approvals.

Additionally, two Pinnacle moist snuff flavors (straight and wintergreen) will roll out in the second half of 2025. 22nd Century will handle manufacturing, distribution, and tax compliance, with VLN products made using their proprietary low-nicotine tobacco. This deal also opens the door for future expansion to other retail and c-store chains.

“We are very excited to launch our second partner VLN product and branded moist snuff products, leveraging the well-known Pinnacle brand sold at one of the largest convenience store chains in the U.S.,” said Larry Firestone, 22nd Century Group Chief Executive Officer. “Pinnacle’s conventional cigarette and cigarillo products have built a strong sales track record with consumers, owing to extensive marketing and awareness directed by the chain and a compelling value proposition for adult smokers. We believe Pinnacle-branded products in the VLN and moist snuff categories can see similar success with customers at this c-store chain’s more than 1,700 stores.”