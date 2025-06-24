$730K Worth of Smuggled Indonesian Cigarettes Seized in Philippines

Authorities in the Philippines intercepted a major smuggling attempt involving P43 million ($731,000) worth of Indonesian cigarettes last week off the coast of Zamboanga City, officials confirmed. Police reported two outrigger-type pump boats carrying 749 boxes of imported cigarettes were intercepted on June 18, roughly two miles from Santa Cruz Island. The six crew members, all from Sulu province, were taken into custody.

The seized contraband was turned over to the Bureau of Customs Region 9 for proper disposition. Over the past eight months, PRO-9 units have confiscated more than 10 tons of Indonesian-branded cigarettes in multiple operations across Zamboanga Peninsula and nearby cities, including Dapitan, Dipolog, and Pagadian.