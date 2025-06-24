Article Outlines Role of “Middlemen” in Smuggling Vapes from China to U.S.

Today (June 23), Reuters published an article titled, “How middlemen funnel illegal Chinese vapes into the United States.” In it, reporters Emma Rumney, Kaylee Kang, and Tom Polansek found that China, according to its customs data, exported more than $3.6 billion in vapes to the U.S. in 2024. However, in that time period, according to U.S. customs figures, only $333 million in Chinese vapes were officially received in the U.S.

“Mismatches in customs data between the U.S. and its trading partners are not uncommon,” the article said, “but a 90% gap was unusual, two customs data specialists told Reuters. Unauthorized vapes often arrive in the U.S. disguised as other items like shoes and toys, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which leads efforts to control the vape market.”

The FDA, which has faced criticism for slow enforcement, is now turning to artificial intelligence and increased inter-agency collaboration to curb illegal imports. The FDA said that over the past two years, efforts by FDA and Customs Border Protection had led to the seizure of around 7.1 million e-cigarettes with an estimated retail value of over $136 million. Executives at British American Tobacco estimate illicit vapes made up 70% of U.S. sales last year, valued at over $8 billion.

According to the investigation, a small customs firm near O’Hare International Airport in Chicago processed 60% of all vape and vape parts shipments from China in 2024, as recorded by the FDA. Many of these shipments included illegal brands such as Lost Mary and Geek Bar, which the FDA has banned due to their appeal to minors and lack of authorization. The article outlines how these importers operate and have been able to avoid FDA scrutiny.