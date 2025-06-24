Belgium Health Minister Urges EU-wide Ban on Vapes

Belgian Health Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Frank Vandenbroucke called on EU member states to ban the sale of e-cigarettes across Europe, wanting to close the single market to the industry and its products. Speaking at the Luxembourg Health Council, Vandenbroucke’s agenda also included discussing preventive measures for the use and consumption of alcohol, tobacco, and other tobacco products.

“The European Commission has defined an aggressive agenda against cancer,” Vanderbroucke said. “We think it is important also to include e-cigarettes and vaping in this campaign. What is currently happening is worrying: a vaping industry is making a new generation of young people addicted to nicotine by selling e-cigarettes with all kinds of flavorings. They all seem healthy when, in fact, they are dangerous and make people addicted.”