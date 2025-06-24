CAPHRA Urges Philippines Leaders to Reform Policies 

The Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates (CAPHRA) said it acknowledges Philippines President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s decision to retain Dr. Teodoro Herbosa as Secretary of Health but called for urgent reforms to align the Department of Health’s (DOH) policies with global evidence on tobacco harm reduction. CAPHRA argued leadership must now prioritize science over ideology to address the Philippines’ stalled progress in reducing smoking-related deaths.

“While we respect the President’s decision, it is deeply concerning that the DOH continues to ignore the role of safer nicotine products in saving lives,” said Clarisse Yvette P. Virgino, CAPHRA’s Philippine Representative. “Secretary Herbosa’s reappointment must mark a turning point—a commitment to evidence-based strategies, not continued reliance on outdated prohibitionist policies.”

CAPHRA said that under Herbosa’s tenure, the Philippines has maintained regressive vaping regulations despite global precedents. It pointed to the UK’s National Health Service as an example, attributing its record-low 6% smoking rate to regulated vaping access, while Australia’s pharmacy-only model has fueled a thriving black market without reducing smoking rates.

“The DOH’s refusal to distinguish between deadly combustible tobacco and safer alternatives like vaping perpetuates needless deaths,” Virgino said. “Over 60% of Filipino smokers still wrongly believe nicotine causes cancer—a myth the DOH has done little to correct.

“The DOH’s current approach fails the ‘pub test.’ How can we claim progress when 16 million Filipinos still smoke and illicit trade thrives? Secretary Herbosa must choose: Will he defend outdated dogma, or embrace innovation that saves lives?”