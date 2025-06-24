JTI Philippines Eyes Expansion into RRP Manufacturing for Export

Japan Tobacco International (JTI) Philippines said it is exploring plans to expand its manufacturing operations in Batangas to include reduced-risk products (RRPs), with an eye on exporting to more markets across the Asia-Pacific region and beyond.

Currently, JTI’s facility in Malvar, Batangas, produces traditional cigarettes for at least 17 countries, mostly in Asia, according to General Manager Guilherme Silva. As demand for alternatives to combustible cigarettes rises, Silva confirmed JTI is considering producing RRPs—such as heated-tobacco products—at the Philippine facility.

“It’s a factory that has a huge footprint, but also that still has a lot of space to be increased,” Silva said. “These new categories of RRPs are becoming more and more important, not only in the Philippines but also across different markets in the Asia-Pacific region. We’re definitely exploring which of these categories [we could] produce from the Philippines, [and how we can] export them.”

Last year, the company introduced its heated-tobacco device Ploom X Advanced to the Philippine market, mirroring its success in Japan. While current production of Ploom’s tobacco sticks remains in Japan and Poland, JTI has signaled openness to expanding manufacturing based on market growth.