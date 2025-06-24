Local Group Pushes Jakarta to Pass Smoke-Free Zone Law in 2025

The Indonesian Consumers Foundation (YLKI) is calling on the Jakarta government to fast-track the ratification of the long-delayed Smoke-Free Zone Regional Regulation, emphasizing the need to protect public health and uphold consumer rights. YLKI Chairperson Niti Emiliana cited Law No. 17 of 2023 on Health, which mandates local governments to implement smoke-free zones.

“YLKI also calls for the regulation to include more comprehensive provisions that strengthen consumer protection from exposure to active smokers’ cigarette smoke surrounding them, such as the elderly, pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers, and toddlers,” Emiliana said. She stressed that the regulation, currently under review by a special committee, must be passed in 2025.

However, the draft regulation has faced pushback from the Jakarta chapter of the Indonesian Hotel and Restaurant Association (PHRI), which argues that some provisions could impose operational burdens on businesses in the hospitality sector.