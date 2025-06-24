North Korea Cracking Down on Youth, Public Smoking

North Korea has launched a strict anti-smoking campaign in Pyongyang, targeting public smoking, especially in busy districts like Jung, Hwasong, Potonggang, and Pyongchon. The campaign, in effect through mid-July, involves patrols by various state organizations and school staff, with a focus on youth and public areas such as parks and bus stops.

Teen smoking is a key concern, with students being searched and their information reported to schools and political groups if caught. Critics say the campaign is hypocritical, given that Korean President Kim Jong Un is frequently seen smoking publicly. Despite anti-smoking laws passed in 2020, the leader’s own habits are seen as undermining the message.

“There was a crackdown last year too, but this year’s is much tougher. What’s different is that middle school boys are under constant surveillance and their pockets are being searched more frequently,” a source said. “These measures go beyond just restricting behavior. These orders are clearly meant to teach a harsh lesson.”