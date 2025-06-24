PMFTC Eyes Double-Digit Growth for IQOS in the Philippines

PMFTC Inc., the Philippine affiliate of Philip Morris International (PMI), is targeting double-digit growth this year for its smoke-free product, IQOS, as it pushes to expand its market in the country.

In an interview, PMFTC President Gijs de Best said the Philippines now has around 150,000 IQOS users since the product’s launch in 2020. “People don’t understand what the problem is related to smoking because in the Philippines, 60% of people believe that nicotine is the most harmful ingredient, which it is not,” he said. “It’s the burning that is causing the issue. Simply, when you use a cigarette, once it is lit, harmful chemicals are released. What our technology is all about is heating, not burning.”

Because it was launched in the market during the COVID-19 pandemic, IQOS gained traction mainly through word of mouth. Now, PMFTC aims to accelerate growth by increasing education around the benefits of heated tobacco. To support its expansion, PMI inaugurated a ₱8.8-billion ($150 million) manufacturing plant in Tanauan, Batangas last year to produce IQOS and other smoke-free products locally. The Philippines is one of 96 global markets for IQOS, with Indonesia currently being the largest in the region.