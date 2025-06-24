PMI Launches IQOS ILUMA i in Egypt

Philip Morris Misr launched the IQOS ILUMA i in Egypt, the “latest and most advanced smoke-free device in its portfolio,” according to the company. The device features the Smartcore Induction System, which heats tobacco without combustion, delivering a cleaner, residue-free experience. It includes smart features like a touchscreen, pause mode, FlexPuff, and improved battery technology.

“We leverage science, world-leading brands, and commercial capabilities to provide better alternatives to our consumers,” said Ali Nevzat Karaman, managing director of Philip Morris Egypt and Levant. “Following the introduction of IQOS ILUMA in Egypt in 2023, we are now taking the IQOS experience to new heights. IQOS ILUMA i is our most innovative device to date—our flagship product in the portfolio of scientifically substantiated, heat-not-burn smoke-free systems.”

The IQOS ILUMA i is compatible with existing TEREA sticks, avoiding the need for format changes. This launch supports Philip Morris International’s vision of a smoke-free future, backed by over $14 billion in R&D and a goal to eliminate cigarettes. Smoke-free products now make up 42% of PMI’s net revenues, with 38.6 million adult users worldwide as of December 2024.