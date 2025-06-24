Saudi Arabia Bans Tobacco Sales in Small Stores

A directive issued by Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Municipalities and Housing, Majed Al-Hogail, bans the sale of tobacco products (including e-cigarettes) and shisha from kiosks, grocery stores (baqalas), and mini markets. According to the new regulations, such products will be available in supply stores (supermarkets and hypermarkets) only.

The new regulations define grocery stores as having a minimum floor space of 24 square meters, while supermarkets have 100 square meters, and hypermarkets have 500 square meters. The directive will take effect immediately; however, establishments will be granted a six-month correction period to get rid of inventory.