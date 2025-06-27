22nd Century Targets Q4 to Have 100mm VLN to FDA

22nd Century Group, Inc. announced “Operation 100,” a new initiative to develop a 100mm version of its VLN reduced-nicotine cigarettes, targeting FDA submission by Q4 2025. The product will complement the company’s existing 84mm king-size VLN cigarettes, the only FDA-authorized combustible cigarettes with reduced nicotine content.

VLN cigarettes contain 95% less nicotine and are designed to help smokers reduce consumption and dependence. CEO Larry Firestone emphasized that offering VLN in familiar formats increases adoption and aligns with smokers’ preferences.

If approved, the new 100mm VLN products would be sold under both the company’s own brand and partner labels such as Smoker Friendly and Pinnacle, expanding reach to the nearly 50% of U.S. smokers who prefer 100mm cigarettes.