Caliburn G4 Pro: ‘The Vaping Industry’s First Full Touchscreen Pod System”

Today (June 26), UWELL launched the Caliburn G4 Pro, the brand’s first device to feature a 2.51-inch full touchscreen. “Combining advanced technology with user-centric design, the G4 PRO offers a premium, personalized experience while maintaining simplicity and accessibility,” the company said.

The device’s full touchscreen interface offers one-tap access to wattage adjustment, output mode switching, puff counter reset, and a swipe-down Smart Hub that offers easy customization and intuitive navigation.

“With the G4 PRO, we’ve reimagined what a pod system can be,” said a UWELL spokesperson. “It’s not just a device—it’s a personalized, premium experience that makes advanced vaping technology effortless and enjoyable for users around the world.”