Elfbar and Lost Mary Touting 281-Point Safety Testing Protocols

The same week a report was released by UC Davis saying several large vape brands released more toxic metals than traditional cigarettes, Elfbar and Lost Mary announced a major expansion of their product safety measures, claiming they now follow an extensive 281-point testing protocol, including 142 tests on e-liquids, 22 on aerosols, 86 on device materials, and 31 reliability assessments.

The brands reported completing 11,637 in-house tests in May 2025, following more than 120,000 tests conducted throughout 2024, with all products routinely tested to ensure compliance with UK, EU TPD, and AFNOR standards. “This comprehensive safety upgrade underscores both brands’ commitment to innovation and consumer protection in the vape market,” the companies said in a release.