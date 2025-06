Mozambique continued its tobacco boom in 2024, with revenues rising by 41% to reach $217.2 million, according to new data from the Bank of Mozambique. This jump reflects a 63% increase in export volume, supported by stable international prices.

Export values for tobacco in Mozambique were $154 million in 2023 and $151 million in 2022. Behind Zimbabwe and Malawi, Mozambique ranks third in Africa and eighth globally in tobacco cultivation area, with nearly 130,000 hectares planted.