Pakistan Ordered to Reopen Vape Shops 

Pakistan’s Lahore High Court granted interim relief to vape shopkeepers in Punjab by ordering the reopening of shops closed by the provincial administration. The decision follows a petition by 74 vape dealers, arguing the closures were illegal and without notice.

Justice Anwar Hussain said the government failed to justify the crackdown legally and issued a stay order halting further action until a final decision is made. The Punjab government has until July 3 to submit a formal reply.

The vape shops were sealed following a provincial ban on e-cigarettes announced on June 3 by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to “protect youth health.” Petitioners claim the ban is unconstitutional and violates their right to lawful business.

