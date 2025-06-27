Study: (Non-FDA-Approved) Vapes Emit More Toxic Metals Than Cigarettes

A study from UC Davis, published in ACS Central Science, raised alarms about the safety of popular disposable e-cigarettes, revealing that some devices emit higher levels of toxic metals—notably lead, nickel, and antimony—than traditional cigarettes. Tests confirmed that toxic metals stemmed from leaded bronze components and degrading heating coils, with early detection of antimony even in unused e-liquids.

Researchers tested seven disposable devices across three major brands—Elfbar, Flum Pebble, and Esco, which are not FDA-authorized for use in the U.S. but are widely sold by retailers—simulating 500–1,500 puffs per device. The report said one device released more lead in a single day’s use than nearly 20 packs of cigarettes. Four of the devices emitted nickel and lead at levels surpassing safety thresholds for neurological and respiratory damage. Two exceeded cancer risk limits due to antimony content.