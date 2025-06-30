Australian State Mandating Tobacco Licenses

New South Wales, Australia, is implementing a new mandatory tobacco licensing scheme starting July 1, requiring all retailers and wholesalers selling tobacco and non-tobacco smoking products to hold a valid annual license. The annual license will cost A$1,100 ($726), with applications opening July 1. Businesses must apply by October 1 to continue trading while their applications are assessed.

After October 2, only approved license holders can legally sell smoking products. Penalties for non-compliance include fines of up to A$11,000 ($7,260) for individuals and A$220,000 ($145,200) for corporations.

Click here for information about the application.