Cuban Tobacco Hit Hard by Power Outages

Chronic power outages have severely impacted “all tobacco varieties” in Cuba’s prized sector, particularly in Consolación del Sur, Pinar del Río—one of the country’s leading growing regions, according to local newspaper Guerrillero. According to local officials, 385 hectares of tobacco crops were lost this season due to electricity shortages, mainly affecting irrigation.

The area planted was already reduced to 1,500 hectares, and total production is now expected to hit just 1,301 tons, far below the 1,778-ton target. Director of the local Integrated Tobacco Company, Mario Luis Zamora, estimates the harvest will yield only 79% of the planned cured bundles.

While efforts are underway to recover, with over 1,000 curing barns built for next season, the fragility of Cuba’s electrical grid casts doubt over a strong rebound.