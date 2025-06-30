Egypt Increases Cigarette Price Thresholds

The Egyptian House of Representatives approved a government-backed amendment to the Value Added Tax Law, aimed at bolstering state revenues and advancing tax and social equity. A key provision of the amendment involves a structured increase of 12% annually to the minimum and maximum retail price thresholds for cigarettes, beginning November 5, 2025, and running through 2028.

New cigarette price thresholds for 2025 for local cigarettes priced below EGP 38.88 ($0.78) will increase to EGP 48 ($0.96); cigarettes priced between EGP 38.88 and EGP 56.44 ($1.13) will increase to EGP 48 to EGP 69 ($1.38); and imported brands priced up to EGP 56.44 will increase to EGP 69.