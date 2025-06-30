Former Davidoff Exec Joins Maya Selva

Luc Hyvernat, who recently served as Oettinger Davidoff AG’s senior vice president and Chief Commercial Officer, has joined Maya Selva Cigars as the company’s new executive vice president, according to Halfwheel.

“Described as ‘an epicurean at heart and a strategist in action,’ Hyvernat will help the Franco-Honduran cigar manufacturer write a new chapter in its story, fueled by a passion for handmade cigars, respect for tradition and audacity in innovation,” Patrick Lagreid wrote.

Prior to joining Oettinger Davidoff AG in March 2021, Hyvernat was the international director for Centre Vinicole Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte. He has also spent more than two decades in the tobacco industry through various roles at Altadis, Imperial Brands, and SEITA.