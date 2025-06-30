France Announces Public Smoking Ban

Over the weekend, France officially banned smoking in public parks, beaches, bus shelters, and within 10 meters of schools, libraries, and swimming pools, as part of a push “to protect children from secondhand smoke and move toward a tobacco-free generation by 2032.”

Effective June 29, the new law introduced fines of up to €700 for violations. Smoking is still allowed on bar and restaurant terraces, and electronic cigarettes remain exempt.

Health Minister Catherine Vautrin said the ban is meant to ensure public spaces remain places to “play, learn, and breathe — not for smoking.” While many welcomed the move, some smokers and café associations criticized the exemption for terraces and the lack of clarity on vaping.