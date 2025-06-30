Haypp Survey Tracks UK Nicotine Pouch Explosion

According to research by Haypp, the UK nicotine pouch market grew 95% between 2023 and 2024, spurred by the recent ban on disposable vapes. The perceived social acceptability of pouches compared to other products also appears to be a factor driving the market growth, as 78% of nicotine pouch users surveyed believed that nicotine pouches were socially acceptable, compared to 30% who felt vapes were socially acceptable, and 13% who believed cigarettes were socially acceptable.

According to survey respondents, the main advantages of pouches compared to other nicotine products are that they are discreet (68%), they feel healthier (64%), and they do not affect others (54%).

Based on survey responses, the typical first-time user of nicotine pouches is 33 years old. Only 3% of those surveyed report having started using nicotine pouches before the age of 18. The research also found 57% of UK nicotine pouch users say they began using pouches as a way to quit smoking and 27% to transition from other nicotine products, primarily vapes.

“These results suggest that while the nicotine pouch market is growing rapidly, users are typically a more mature demographic that value the more discreet nature of the product,” Markus Lindblad, director of Haypp, said. “It is also notable that many people have started using pouches to transition away from vaping. This could become an important trend in the UK’s drive to go smoke-free while introducing ever stricter regulations on vaping.”