Pakistan’s Largest Tobacco Growing Region Suffers Huge Storm Damage

Nearly 60% of the Virginia tobacco crop in Pakistan’s Swabi district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has reportedly been badly damaged by a thunderstorm, according to local farmers. The damage occurred at a critical harvesting stage, rendering the affected leaves unsuitable for curing, which has deeply impacted growers’ livelihoods.

“Once the tobacco plant falls to the ground, its leaves are no longer useful for curing, causing growers huge losses,” said Safdar Khan, a farmer from the Maneri Bala village, adding that the government didn’t come to their aid after being struck by a natural calamity.

Swabi produces about 53% of KP’s tobacco output, with an estimated 15,500 hectares planted, last year producing about 42 million kg.

“Due to the damage to our crop, we are stuck in an economic quagmire, and there is no one to help us,” said local grower Baswar Khan.